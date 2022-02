Calling all Downton Abbey fans in the Milwaukee area.

Now is now your chance to see costumes worn by cast members of the hit show and movies!

The costumes are part of the "Dressing the Abbey" exhibit now showing at the Charles Allis Art Museum.

TMJ4 talked with Neil Albrecht, Director of the Charles Allis Museum, about the priceless costumes as he walked us through the unique exhibit.

Dressing the Abbey, a costume exhibition, runs through May 30. Tickets start at $19.

