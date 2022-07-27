MILWAUKEE — Two people are seriously injured after a double shooting near 64th and Silver Spring Drive on Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy suffered serious gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition. Police expect him to survive.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police say he is in grave condition.

Police say the shooting is the result of a physical confrontation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

