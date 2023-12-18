Double shooting investigation near 101st & Mill

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting near 91st and Mill. The shooting happened around 5:27 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say a 25-year-old and a 33-year-old were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries.

According to police, what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, however it appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting.

One suspect is in custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the District Attorney.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

