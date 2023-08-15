Double shooting injures 2 Milwaukee men near 24th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men were injured in a double shooting near 24th and Hadley on Monday.

Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old and a 25-year-old were transported to the hospital after being shot around 6:30 p.m.

The victims are expected to survive.

Police continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

