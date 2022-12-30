Don't throw out your Christmas tree! These Caledonia goats will feast on them

CALEDONIA - Don't throw out your Christmas Tree! Instead, head down to a Caledonia farm less than a half hour from Milwaukee. You can donate it to feed their goats!

Believe it or not, but Christmas trees have great nutritional benefits for goats like Vitamin C.

They could also help the Crimson Acres Farm goats get an organic groom.

"To help out their horns," said Owen Linehan.

"It doesn't go to waste at all!" said Jennifer Linehan.

Which is the best part for Dennis Linehan, who just learned his four goats, with three more on the way, love to munch on Christmas trees. The first-year hobby farmer knew goats normally eat hay or corn.

"This is a different delicacy in their diets," said Jennifer.

Dennis said the goats "loved it!"

"You'll see it gone in an hour or so," Owen added.

Once the tree is all plucked, the rest is used for mulch and campfires.

Jennifer said, "We understand the trash collection is a couple of weeks behind so what better way than to donate here to the farm."

The family cannot wait to see you at their Caledonia farm, and for people in Milwaukee to meet their hungry goats!

Owen adds, "I just love meeting all the different people that are intrigued to know about the farm and animals."

Visit the farm's website to learn more about the Crimson Acres Family farm.

