Don't come in, the water's not fine: No ice is safe ice

WAUTOMA, Wis. — The Wautoma Area Fire District was called out to Lake Puckaway Friday to help someone who learned the hard way that no ice is safe ice.

In a video posted by the Wautoma Police Department, someone tried to drive their car over the lake ice. Not far from the shore, the ice cracked and the lake started to swallow the car. The driver can be seen jumping out of the vehicle before it sank any further.

The ice measured about 4 inches thick, but it was not enough to handle the weight of the driver's hatchback.

The Department of Natural Resources said many ice covers at this time of year, especially with the fluctuation in temperatures, may look solid but are often far too weak to support people or vehicles.

It is important to remember the DNR does not monitor local ice conditions for the public, but fishing shops, clubs or outfitters sometimes do. Checking in with them is a good way to see if anglers will be on top or below the ice.

For safety on the ice, the DNR recommends always carrying a cell phone, wearing a life jacket, attaching creepers to boots and staying away from unfamiliar areas — especially at night.

