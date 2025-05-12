Don't burn it: DNR warns of extreme wildfire conditions across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With how dry it's been recently, parts of Northeast Wisconsin are under aRed Flag Warning. The Wisconsin DNR says the risk for wildfire is especially high Monday, with high wind gusts and very low humidity.

The warning covers more than a dozen counties, including Marinette and Langlade counties, but fire officials say the risk is growing. Crews have already battled nearly one hundred wildfires in the last week alone.

Wisconsin DNR Wisconsin DNR Fire Danger May 12 2025



“We had a lot of storm damage from the ice storm earlier this year, and a lot of folks have a lot of debris around their yards, and they're cleaning up, enjoying the nice weather, and then choosing to burn those materials," Catherine Koele, Wildfire Prevention Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR, said. "And debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires in Wisconsin. So it's really important for folks to just hold off on burning those piles right now.”

Cooley adds it's not just debris burns. Campfires, grills, and even equipment can spark a fast-moving wildfire. “As simple as trains from a boat trailer dragging on the road… sparks — any spark — can cause a wildfire under these conditions,” Koele said.

Wildfire Prevention Tips:

Skip yard burning this week

Avoid campfires or warming fires

Be careful with outdoor grills and ashes

Don't use equipment that can spark

Double-check old burn sites for hot embers

Fire officials are urging everyone to do their part to prevent wildfires during this period of extreme fire danger.

Click here for a link to the fire danger conditions across Wisconsin.