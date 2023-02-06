Donnie Darnell Williams trial: Man accused of exchanging gunfire with Milwaukee cops

MILWAUKEE — A jury trial is set to begin Monday morning for a man charged in a shootout with Milwaukee police.

Donnie Darnell Williams is facing more than 70 years in prison for a number of charges related to the shootout, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The charges stem from an evening in May of 2022, when prosecutors say Williams exchanged gunfire with police near 24th and Chambers.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were first called to the area over a complaint of a man with a gun.

On the way there, police spotted someone matching the description, got out, and started running after that person, yelling for them to stop.

The man, later identified as Williams, turned around and opened fire on the officers. Police shot back. No one was hit, and Williams, who escaped, was later taken into custody.

Along with two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, Williams is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

