Donate peanut butter, get into Wisconsin State Fair for $5

MILWAUKEE — You can get into the Wisconsin State Fair for $5 on Thursday if you bring a jar of peanut butter or make a donation to Hunger Task Force.

Anyone who brings a jar of peanut butter or makes a donation between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday will get in for $5, an opening day tradition for the State Fair.

All of the donations will go to the Hunger Task Force, which will have representatives at the fair along with farmers and producers from rural Wisconsin. Those individuals will teach fairgoers about the Badger State Box and Hunger Task Force's work to support Wisconsin Agriculture.

According to a news release from the State Fair, Wells Fargo, and Hunger Task Force, the box is filled with dairy products, cheeses, meats, fruits, and grains all purchased from Wisconsin farmers and food producers.

It is a program that began in 2020 with the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program. Now, the news release says more than 14,500 Badgers State Boxes are distributed monthly.

"The Badger Box program will ensure that families living in remote regions, rural areas, and Tribal Nations have access to healthy, culturally appropriate foods, all while supporting Wisconsin agriculture during tough times," the news release states.

Fairgoers will be offered samples from Marieke Gouda, Chalet Cheese, and Cherrland's Best. There will also be a live music performance from The Jimmys.

