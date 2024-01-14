Donald Trump dominating in Iowa, is Nikki Haley surging?

Nikki Haley could be the surprise story of the night in Iowa if the former South Carolina Governor can pull off a second-place finish.

On Saturday she talked with voters at a small theater in Iowa City.

Haley arrived prepared for the weather and the frenetic finish - wearing a sweater that reads; 'She who dares wins.'

"You have a choice to make. This is go time, all eyes are on Iowa."

Haley calls former President Trump the right president the first time around but not now - saying he brings too much legal chaos to take on Democrats and Joe Biden.

"You don’t defeat Democratic chaos with Republican chaos”

Former police officer Hannah Hooper is knocking on doors for Nikki Haley - she sees Nikki as the real deal.

"She's gaining momentum," said Hooper. I believe that from my door knocking alone."

This is her first time caucusing and she plans to bring her 70-year-old grandmother with her.

Mental Health is a top issue. "I would love to see more support for mental health, especially for law enforcement."

Sherry Akers is a Haley volunteer from Kentucky hoping to get her choice for president over the finish line.

"It's time for a change. And we have to get Joe out, said Akers.

Asked if Haley can overtake the current front runner and former president, Donald Trump, Akers said " I think so, she's on her way."

At the Bluebird diner in Iowa city - realtor Drew Kubinski hasn’t ruled out a third-party candidate, for now a woman’s right to choose is a big issue for him.

"I think it’s a private matter that is handled between a doctor and a patient."

Caucus voters will head out Monday night to make their final choice.

The only person putting up better numbers than Iowa Hawkeyes basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is Donald Trump.

Clark is averaging 31 points a game, Trump leads by 35 points in some polls, thanks to huge support from evangelicals.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/final-iowa-poll-trump-maintains-dominant-lead-caucuses-rcna132669.

All signs point to a decisive victory for Trump in the first nominating contest of 2024 for Republicans presidential candidates competing for their party's nomination.

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee this summer, starting July 15th.

Ron DeSantis is all in on Iowa with a big final push. The Florida Governor has visited all 99 counties and has won key endorsement from the popular Republican governor in Iowa, Kim Reynolds and Iowa's influential evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

DeSantis has fallen to third in some recent polls but is convinced he has a ground game that will survive falling temperatures and dangerous wind chills with a strong turnout on caucus night.

Vivek Ramaswamy is polling in the single digits but is making multiple stops in Iowa, hoping to beat expectations.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip