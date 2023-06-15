Domestic violence shooting near 21st and National; woman injured, police seeking man

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured Wednesday after being shot in a domestic violence incident, police say.

It happened near 21st and National around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are seeking a 38-year-old Milwaukee man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

