Domestic violence in Wisconsin: Disturbing trend shows nearly 100 victims killed last year

Nearly 100 domestic violence victims in Wisconsin were killed last year. They ranged in age from 92 to a one-year-old child.

This map shows us where they lost their lives:

TMJ4

Twenty-five out of our 72 counties in Wisconsin experienced domestic violence murders last year, according to this report by End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

It includes a case in Fond du Lac where a 51-year-old woman was killed while trying to break up with her boyfriend, and a man in Kenosha shot her 20-year-old girlfriend dead over an argument. In another case in Milwaukee, a man killed his girlfriend because she broke up with him three weeks before. She was just 19 years old.

TMJ4's Julia Fello looks at ways to turn this disturbing trend around, and a survivor shares her story of resilience.

WATCH the video at the top of this article.

