Domestic violence ends in deadly shooting; Racine homicide suspect in custody

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.

After hours on the run, Kenosha Police arrested a suspect, 35-year-old Cash’Juan Butler, in Kenosha Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of College Avenue shortly after one in the morning.

A woman called the police saying the victim, a 39-year-old man, was deceased. When police arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers say he was not taken to a hospital.

Police said the woman had gotten into a fight with the 39-year-old, who was her boyfriend, Friday night.

Later that evening, the 39-year-old man showed up at her home on College Avenue. According to the police, he began physically assaulting the caller while holding a gun.

Police said the woman's roommate, Cash'Juan Butler, attempted to intervene but was pushed down the stairs. He then returned with a firearm and shot the 39-year-old.

TMJ4 is not releasing the name of the victim or his girlfriend out of respect for the family.

The woman’s aunt, Coco Jameson, showed up at the home Saturday. TMJ4 asked her about the couple's relationship.

“They fought all the time. This has been going on for years,” Jameson said, adding that police have been involved.

“It’s a whole mess. Domestic is domestic but how do you describe it when you know somebody for years and you’re used to it?”

Neighbors in the area, who wished to stay anonymous for their safety, said they weren’t surprised.

“We heard her arguing with her boyfriend and slamming the door. This isn’t the first time it’s happened. We’ve called the police many times,” the neighbor explained.

Another neighbor said he often hears arguing on the block.

“There’s often domestic disputes that happen on this block specifically,” Avery Williams, another neighbor, said. “It’s definitely unsettling. It makes me uncomfortable to be in the neighborhood.”

TMJ4 reached out to Racine Police to see if they responded to previous complaints at that address.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip