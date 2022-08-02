Domestic violence community meeting in Milwaukee amid surge

MILWAUKEE — The rate of women killed in Milwaukee County is more than double what it was this year compared to 2021. Officials say the common thread, at least recently, is domestic violence.

Police say at least seven women in Milwaukee County were killed as a result of domestic violence in the month of July.

That alone should be enough to grab your attention, and cause you to want to be part of a solution. Today you have a chance to do that.

There is a special virtual meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m. that will be hosted by the Milwaukee Domestic Violence Committee. It's being held on Zoom so anyone in the community can join.

Experts say there has been a 38-percent increase in domestic violence-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. That's in part because people were forced to stay indoors together. But now, as communities open back up, they say the issues remain.

Also Tuesday morning, the Sojourner Family Peace Center will release a new report. It looks at Milwaukee County's highest risk cases and the work being done by a team here at the peace center, taking on those cases, each week.

Of over 3,000 cases staffed, the center says only one case has resulted in a victim being killed by their abuser.

Here's how to join Tuesday's meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/97059103060?pwd=UzcxdG5qRWFGcVNDbGU4Y2VSSWlKQT09

Meeting ID: 970 5910 3060

Passcode: 309791

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, you can speak with someone today by calling the National Domestic Violence hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE.

