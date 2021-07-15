DOJ: Suspect accused of killing Racine Co. man at gas station shot himself after multiple attempted carjackings, shootout with undercover deputy

FRANKSVILLE — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation released new details on a gas station shooting that left two people dead, including a suspect, and an officer hospitalized.

They say around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man at the Pilot Gas Station on Highway K in Franksville shot and killed a man who was pumping his gas at the station.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Anthony Griger, 22, of Elkhorn. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called it a "vicious execution" at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, later identified as John R. McCarthy, 32, then attempted to leave the gas station in Griger's vehicle, but couldn't operate it. The DOJ says he tried to carjack another patron's vehicle, but they drove away. McCarthy fired several rounds into the car, but the patron was not hit.

McCarthy then got into his own vehicle and drove to the Mobil gas station on Highway K. Once he arrived, he got out of his vehicle and approached a man filling his gas tank and attempted to carjack it.

The man he approached was a Racine County Sheriff's deputy in plain clothes and an unmarked police car.

The deputy and McCarthy exchanged gunfire, and both were hit.

The DOJ says McCarthy then shot himself in the head.

Both of the men were taken to a local hospital for treatment. McCarthy was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The deputy is receiving treatment but is expected to survive. He has been placed on medical leave.

DCI is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of the carjacking and homicide suspect, and the Racine County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the carjacking homicide at the Pilot Gas Station.

They say all involved lawa enforcement are fully cooperating with the DCI during the investigation.

Once the investigation is concluded the DCI will turn over the investigative records to the Racine County District Attorney.

