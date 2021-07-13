Watch
Police on scene of incident at Pilot Travel Center in Racine County

TMJ4
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jul 13, 2021
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Racine County are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville.

Police and sheriff’s officials in Racine County said they had no immediate information to release.

The Village of Caledonia Police Department said it was responding to the incident and there was no threat to the community.

This is a breaking situation, check back with TMJ4 News for updates.

