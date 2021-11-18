DOJ: Sexual assault kit initiative leads to another man charged for assaulting minor

MADISON — The state Department of Justice says their sexual assault kit initiative has led to another person being charged for the crime.

Attorney General Josh Kaul's office said Thursday Kalvin Ed Vaughn, 47 of Milwaukee, was charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age. The alleged crime happened in 2008, and Vaughn’s initial appearance has not been scheduled yet.

The DOJ says a sexual assault kit was collected from the victim and was later tested as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project. Authorities say the DNA in the kit matched Vaughn's.

Vaughn is already serving a 40-year prison sentence for a sexual assault of a child, according to the DOJ.

Back in April of this year, the Wisconsin Department of Justice procured a federal tracking system to trace the status of sexual assault evidence kits in case the Legislature gives the green light to implement it.

AG Kaul said then that the system will be funded with a $327,000 federal grant.

It will monitor how long kits spend at different points in the processing system. Victims will be able to directly access information about their kits.

The state Senate passed a bill in March that would require the state DOJ to create a database for victims to track their kits' status.

The bill hasn't had a hearing in the Assembly yet. A similar bill died in that chamber last year.

