DOJ: Madison officer shot, hurt by fellow cop, not suspect

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 18, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a Madison police officer was shot and injured by a fellow officer on Oct. 10, not the armed man they were trying to arrest.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement Monday that it's still reviewing evidence. Police initially said the officer was injured by an armed 19-year-old Fitchburg man who ran from police as they were trying to arrest him on the popular State Street.

DCI says the man pointed a loaded handgun at the officers, but Madison Officer Keith Brown fired a shot that hit his colleague. The injured officer has been released from the hospital.

