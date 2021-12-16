Watch
DOJ: Beloit officer shoots man who tried to take gun

Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 11:07:02-05

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — State investigators say a Beloit police sergeant shot and injured a man who attacked the officer and tried to take his or her gun.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the sergeant was on the scene of a traffic crash shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday when a man on foot attacked the officer.

The sergeant shot the individual who was taken to a hospital. The man’s condition was not released. DCI says the sergeant has been placed on administrative duty while an investigation is conducted.

The Rock County District Attorney’s Office will review the case once the investigation is done.

