Dogs put patients, families at ease at American Family Children's Hospital

MADISON, Wis. — At the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, staff and patients have warmed up to one of the newest employees, a 2-year-old dog named Cola.

Cola is trained to work in health care settings and clocks in full-time with UW Health Kids certified child life specialist Katie Markowski on the pediatric palliative care team, helping families through their medical journey.

"Cola and I are a piece that really focuses on a child's development and their ability to play through illness and through a difficult time," Markowski said. "It's beautiful. This is a relationship that he's able to build with kids and families over time."

Cola's coworker and cousin Kiko is a 3-year-old female golden doodle mix that joined the staff last year.

"Really glad she's here she's very helpful when she is. She's wonderful with adults and children. She even helps me a little," Michelle Colstad said."She is the one reason we actually like coming."

Colstad's 12-year-old son, Marshall, struggles with a disease requiring difficult hospital visits.

"It's hard to explain. Like other parents would say, it means a lot," Colstad said.

These four-legged child life workers are part of the Canine Health and Medical Pals Program or "CHAMPS" which runs solely on donations.

Cola and Kiko clock in full-time with naps included.

"Just like humans he is a little tired on Mondays and Fridays, but really gets into the swing of things throughout the week," Markowski said.

The CHAMPS program is different than other dog programs.

"The biggest difference being that she's going into patient rooms and is part of the patient care plan where the visiting dogs aren't there for IVs or pokes," said Brianna Hampton, child life specialist with UW Health Kids.

Humans and modern medicine can do wonders, but these dogs have a special touch.

