Doggy Day to return to Deer District in 2023, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Doggy Day is coming back to Milwaukee's Deer District for the next two years!

The Milwaukee Bucks announced the event will be back in both 2023 and 2024. The date for the 2023 event is already set for April 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to a news release from the Bucks, it will feature local vendors, food and beverages, live entertainment, prizes, and activities for all your furry friends. The event will be free and open to the public, as well as leashed dogs.

Doggy Day is presented by Winston's Wishes, a nonprofit that supports dogs who may not do well in a shelter as well as senior pups or dogs that need extra care. It's also sponsored by Central Bark, a company that provides daycare, salon, spa, and training services.

"We are so excited to be bringing Doggy Day back to Deer District for the next two years,” said Jake Schneider, Founder and President of Winston’s Wishes. “We are extremely grateful for the amount of support the inaugural event received, helping our organization support more local pups in need while providing a wonderful experience for all of the dog lovers that attended. We cannot wait to see everyone and their pups for year two!”

