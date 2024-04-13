Doggy Day returns to the Deer District

Today, Saturday, April 13 from 10 am to 3 pm, Doggy Day at the Deer District returns for its third year.

Doggy Day, held at the Plaza, will feature food trucks, prizes, entertainment, and activities for all your pups to enjoy. This third annual event is free and open to the public and all of your well-socialized and leashed dogs.

Doggy Day to benefit Winston's Wishes, a volunteer-run organization that helps local pups that may not do well in a normal shelter environment, senior dogs, and dogs that may need a little extra love and care.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip