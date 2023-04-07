Doggy Day at Deer District celebrates canines and supports non-profit Winston's Wishes

MILWAUKEE — Calling all dog lovers! This weekend, there's an event you won't want to miss. You can bring your well-socialized and leashed dogs to Deer District for "Doggy Day." Not only is it a fun canine party, but it also raises money for the non-profit organization, Winston's Wishes, that helps rescue dogs in our area.

One of the dogs that the organization is helping is the big, lovable pup named Frankie. Despite having a rough start to life, Frankie is now a happy-go-lucky dog who loves nothing more than a good belly rub and basking in the sun.

"He’s just a bowling ball and he doesn’t need to run into you to knock you over; he’ll just lean into you and that’ll pretty much do it," said Jake Schneider, founder and president of the organization.

Jake started the organization after adopting his dog Winston and looking for a way to give back. Over the years, they have helped dogs find their forever homes, even senior dogs or those who need a little extra medical care.

"Now we exclusively pull from MADDAC here in Milwaukee and we take those types of dogs," said Jake.

This Saturday, there is an event to help Winston's Wishes continue their mission. In Deer District, canines like Frankie are taking over for the annual Doggy Day celebration. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks, live entertainment, and activities for everyone.

This is the second year for the event, and Jake says he's thankful to Deer District because not only does it help raise funds for their organization, but it also helps increase exposure.

"This event has been huge for us as just a small 100% volunteer-run organization," said Jake.

Bucks President Peter Feigin said that is what this Deer District was always intended to be, a meeting space for the community, and Doggy Day is a perfect example of that.

"It's such a feel-good great thing. I hope we get a lot of dogs adopted. I hope a lot of vendors have a great trip and it’s like a full day of fun," said Feigin.

After the event, Winston's Wishes will be lighting the Hoan Bridge the evening of April 8. Light the Hoan will 'Shine A Lite' on Winston's Wishes! Any donations made to "Dedicate a Bulb" on April 8 will directly benefit Winston's Wishes.

You can either Dedicate a Bulb at the Light the Hoan booth during Doggy Day at Deer District, or online, then you can view the Hoan Bridge being lit in shades of blue later that night, honoring Winston's Wishes and our mission to help local pups in need!

For more information on Winston's Wishes, click here.

