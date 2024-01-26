Dog rescued from Kenosha Harbor

MILWAUKEE — Members of Coast Guard Station Kenosha rescued a dog from the icy waters near the Great Lakes Yacht Club in Kenosha Harbor, Wisconsin, today.

According to a release from the United States Coast Guard, at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, an officer saw a dog fall off the pier near the Great Lakes Yacht Club in Kenosha Harbor.

The alarm was sounded, and the station's Ice Rescue Team immediately jumped into action, assembling their ice rescue gear while other officers rushed over to the pier.

“She was struggling to swim between the ice floes in the harbor and couldn’t climb onto any of them” stated

Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Skala, one of the officers who rushed in to help.

Skala says the dog was in the water for about 15 minutes before she was able to make it close enough for them to grab her and pull her up onto the pier.

The ice rescue team quickly wrapped the dog in a wool-warming blanket and checked for injuries before transporting her back to Station Kenosha.

The dog was taken to the Kenosha Humane Society, where she was cared for and then released to station personnel.

Anyone who believes this is their dog should contact Station Kenosha at (262) 657-4620.

