Dog burn victim found in Racine, now recovering at Wisconsin Humane Society

RACINE -- A two-year-old dog with burns down her back is in the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Racine Campus where she is receiving treatment for terrible burns down her back.

A Racine resident found the dog, Annette, last month and brought her to WHS right away.

The veterinary staff at WHS noticed the severity of Annette's burns and immediately gave her medication to alleviate her pain.

The exact cause of the burns is unknown, but due to the type of wound, the veterinary staff suspects it was caused by a hot liquid.

Annette has been on a treatment plan for several weeks and is making progress, but still needs time to recover.

WHS is asking for donations to help support her medical treatment, as they don't receive government funding to provide life-saving care for animals like Annette. To learn more about donating visit wihumane.org or call 414-431-6119.