Dog and 2 cats die in farmhouse fire in Racine County

RAYMOND, Wis. — A dog and two cats died after a farmhouse caught on fire in Racine County on Thursday.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) says a citizen called 911 around 2:30 p.m. after seeing a large amount of black smoke near W. CTH-G and U.S. Highway 45 in the Town of Raymond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a farmhouse on fire in the 11700 block of CTH-G. No occupants were inside the home. However, one dog and two cats were not able to be saved from the fire.

RCSO says the home is considered to be a complete loss. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

CTH-G was closed for two hours between Highway 45 and 108th Street due to law enforcement and fire personnel on scene.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip