Doctor: Fall allergies worse than normal, mold to blame

MILWAUKEE — If you are suffering from harsher than normal fall allergies, you are not alone. Dr. John Basich says his office is seeing more people than normal this October.

The reason he says is the recent weather that has prompted mold growth. "Now we are peaking because we also have the dead leaves and the dead materials that are going to be recycled by the mold," explains Basich.

According to the daily pollen report from The Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus center in Greenfield, mold levels are off the charts. Normally around 7,700 for this date, today’s level was 11 times higher, at 88,397.

TMJ4 Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine says the unseasonable weather is to blame for the mold growth. “As we moved into October, it’s been abnormally warm and abnormally humid for this time of the year, and the last five days in a row we’ve had at least some measurable rainfall,” said Kirchhaine.

ALLERGY REPORT -

The latest allergy report for SE WI shows the mold count is very, very high! The level is around 11-times higher than normal for this time of year.

Have you noticed the high mold levels, are your allergies acting up? Let us know! pic.twitter.com/jJ2fScdexY — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) October 11, 2021

Dr. Basich says if people are having severe allergy symptoms, they should see a doctor. Otherwise he says over the counter antihistamines like Allegra, Claritin, and Zyrtec should do the trick.

To track allergy conditions across the country, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip