DNR: Very high fire danger across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public to avoid burning because of very high fire danger across the state.

The fire danger is particularly in the western half of the state. The increased danger is due to a high pressure weather system, lack of significant rain and dry vegetation.

According to the DNR, areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, St. Croix, Sauk, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon and Waushara counties.

All DNR issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are suspended Tuesday in these counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.

The DNR says it has responded to 107 wildfires burning more than 276 acres so far this year. Nineteen of those were reported Monday, burning 120 acres. The DNR says most were related to debris burning.

"Small fires for warming or cooking are allowed but highly discouraged, especially during the daytime, as any spark can cause a wildfire under these conditions," the DNR said Tuesday in a statement. "Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use. Please check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle."

