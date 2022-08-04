Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

A contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland.
Offices of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Wisconsin DNR
Offices of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources<br/>
Offices of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 18:46:00-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.

DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.

Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department officials said.

Line 5 runs from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario, crossing about 12 miles of the Bad River's reservation. Enbridge is looking to reroute 41 miles of the pipeline south of the reservation after the tribe sued in 2019 to have the section crossing its lands removed.

The DNR is currently finalizing an environmental impact statement for the project. The agency's draft environmental impact statement drew intense criticism from environmental groups, tribal members and activists who argued it didn't adequately evaluate impacts, including the risk of spills.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards