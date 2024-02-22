DNR investigating death of two dogs after possible poisoning left at Racine park

RACINE, Wis. — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the death of two dogs at a Racine park after possible poisoning. Jax, a German Shepard mix, and Lincoln, an American Bulldog, both died after owners believe they got into a possible meat trap meant for coyotes.

After reporter Jenna Rae was tagged in a social media post, she started digging into the story.

On Tuesday, Jax and Lincoln escaped from their backyard and ended up at Vidian-Cheska Park in Racine.

"We just started coming over here and our volunteer got the lead that it was in this park," Kristin Wilson said.

Wilson's the executive director of Billy's Posse, a non-profit dedicated to helping people search for lost dogs.

"So, when we got here, we started talking to neighbors and they started telling us about how Jax, the Shepard, was found laying down and in really bad shape," Wilson explained.

Neighbors told Wilson animal control had picked up two dogs. Moments later, as Wilson was talking to neighbors, she got a call saying the owners had Lincoln, but that Jax had died.

"We were told that there wasn't any trauma, so we were really confused," Wilson added.

Then, a few minutes later, Wilson got another call. This time, it was about Lincoln. He was sick and going downhill quickly.

"If there's no trauma on the Shepard and the Bully was doing fine, but now he's not, there has to be something over there. We started kind of walking along the edge here and seeing these produce bags that were open, and it's like well, let's just check it, and we were like is this dog poop or what, it looked weird," Wilson said.

Wilson and her colleague picked up more than a dozen bags that look similar to the types of meat product used to bait coyotes.

TMJ4

"As soon as I looked at it and saw what it was, I knew," Kaitlyn Dustman said.

Dustman also works with Billy's Posse. She said in 2019, her grandparents' dog died from smelling a bag of coyote bait. The picture she had that was taken back in 2019, is eerily similar to what they found Tuesday.

TMJ4

After Tuesday's incident, volunteers have placed signs outside the park warning people coming in who have children and pets.

"It wasn't like they let the dogs out to run free, it was an accident. If it wasn't these dogs, it could've been any other dog somebody was bringing here to play," Wilson said.

Wilson showed us the bags of the possible bait. She said the DNR asked her to store it on ice until they can test it. DNR did confirm its investigating Jax and Lincoln's deaths.

The City of Racine has no active permits for nuisance coyote removal.

"This hits too close to home. I've taken my dogs here on walks, it hits just too close," Dustman explained.

If your dog or animal has experienced any random illness in the last few weeks, experts recommend you take them to the vet immediately.

If anyone has information about the droppings at Vidian-Cheska Park, call Racine Police or DNR.

