DNR gun range in Pestigo temporarily closed

Posted at 4:57 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 17:57:56-05

PESTIGO — A shooting range in Pestigo is being temporarily closed, as announced on Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR's shooting range in Marinette County is experiencing a staffing shortage, and will resume normal operations once staffing has been resolved.

The DNR recommends that range users near Pestigo use nearby gun ranges for the time being, such as the Pestigo Gun Club or Machickanee in Oconto Falls.

A list of additional shooting ranges throughout Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

