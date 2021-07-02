Watch
DNR approves Waukesha app to pull Lake Michigan water

TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jul 01, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental officials have given the city of Waukesha final approval to withdraw water from Lake Michigan.

The city asked regulators in 2010 for permission to divert up to 8.2 million gallons from the lake daily for public use because city wells are contaminated with radium and return treated wastewater to the lake.

The request triggered a lengthy review process under the Great Lakes Compact, an agreement between eight Great Lakes states that controls the use of lake water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday it has issued final approval for the withdraw, which is expected to begin in 2023.

