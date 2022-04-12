Watch
DMV now offering new redesigned Golf Wisconsin license plates

Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Posted at 7:35 PM, Apr 11, 2022
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering the new design of the Golf Wisconsin license plate.

The DMV says this plate supports golf in the state through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association (WPGA) Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The plate sports the WPGA logo and the old plates will be discontinued.

According to the DMV, the fees for the Golf Wisconsin special license plate include:

  • $25 contribution to the WPGA Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The donation may be tax deductible.
  • One-time $15 issuance fee.
  • Plates may be personalized  for an additional $15 fee each year.
  • The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax , if applicable).

Golf Wisconsin license plates must be ordered online or by mail. The plates will be mailed to the customer.

