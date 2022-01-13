DMV extends driver license renewal to March 31 for drivers 60 years old and older

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Wednesday that they are extending renewal deadlines for drivers aged 60-years-old and older due to COVID-19 risks.

Drivers who are 60 and older and have a license scheduled to expire in January, February or March of 2022, will now have until March 31 to visit a DMV to renew with no late fee, the DMV said.

For those under the age of 65, are U.S.citizens with an unrestricted driver license, have not had a change in medical conditions, and who do not need an original REAL ID, can renew their driver license online by clicking here.

"Traditionally, DMV customers only needed to visit a DMV once every eight years to take a new photo and renew their driver license," the DMV said in a statement. "Now, online driver license renewal is available through a pilot program which began in May 2020 which allows 16 years to pass between visits."

Customers can check the status of the license, including the adjusted expiration date by clicking here.

To schedule an appointment for a driver license renewal, click here.

Applications can also be submitted online and electronically.

In-person visits at DMV Customer Service Centers are currently only available for the following:

Driver license renewals and original product

ID to vote

New residents to obtain identification

