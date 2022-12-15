Watch Now
DJ PAULY D performing at Milwaukee's Lucid Lounge on Jan. 20

DJ PAULY D is best known for his appearance on Jersey Shore; but he is also a notable musician.
Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 13:31:39-05

MILWAUKEE — DJ PAULY D is performing at Milwaukee's Lucid Lounge this January.

The show is scheduled for Fri, Jan 20, 2023 starting at 9 p.m. The show is supposed to end at 1:30 a.m. the following morning.

According to their Eventbrite page, tickets are $50.

It's a 21 years and older event.

Lucid Lounge is located at 729 N. Milwaukee St.

Learn more on their website.

DJ PAULY D is a TV personality best known as a cast member on MTV's Jersey Show. But he signed with 50 Cent's G-Unit Records and G-Note Records and appeared in his own Jersey spin-off called The Pauly D Project.

