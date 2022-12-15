DJ PAULY D performing at Milwaukee's Lucid Lounge on Jan. 20

MILWAUKEE — DJ PAULY D is performing at Milwaukee's Lucid Lounge this January.

The show is scheduled for Fri, Jan 20, 2023 starting at 9 p.m. The show is supposed to end at 1:30 a.m. the following morning.

According to their Eventbrite page, tickets are $50.

It's a 21 years and older event.

Lucid Lounge is located at 729 N. Milwaukee St.

Learn more on their website.

DJ PAULY D is a TV personality best known as a cast member on MTV's Jersey Show. But he signed with 50 Cent's G-Unit Records and G-Note Records and appeared in his own Jersey spin-off called The Pauly D Project.

