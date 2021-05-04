Watch
Divided Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds man's gun conviction

Posted at 3:31 PM, May 04, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man who was found guilty of arming himself with a gun while intoxicated.

The court issued a 6-1 ruling on Tuesday rejecting the man's argument that his core Second Amendment rights outweighed a state law barring people from brandishing firearms while drunk.

Mitchell Christen argued that the state law was unconstitutional as it applied to him. But the state Supreme Court upheld a state appeals court ruling rejecting his arguments.

Justice Rebecca Bradley, one of the court’s four conservatives, dissented, saying she thinks the ruling “erodes a fundamental freedom.”

