Dive teams in Glendale work to recover a body from the Milwaukee River

GLENDALE — North Shore Fire and Rescue said dive crews were deployed Saturday into the Milwaukee River to recover a body that may be related to a missing person's case from January.

The recovery mission is happening between West Montclaire Avenue & Riverview Drive near the Bayshore Town Center.

Dive crews from both the Milwaukee Fire and Police Departments are responding.

Glendale Police had been previously searching the area by foot and using K-9's and drones to try and recover the body of a 31-year-old Illinois man, who police say has been missing since his family last saw him at their Airbnb back in January.

Crews spent several hours Saturday afternoon working to recover the body. Authorities have not yet confirmed an identity.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

