Disney On Ice returns to Fiserv Forum Feb. 15-19, 2024

Disney On Ice returns to Fiserv Forum from Feb. 15-19. According to Fiserv Forum, audiences will discover "what it truly means to be a hero" as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney Kingdom friends come together to take families on a magical journey.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 24, 2023.

Read the full announcement below:

A magical medley of classic and modern tales including Encanto, Moana and Frozen







The only place to see the Encanto’s Madrigal family live in Milwaukee!







MILWAUKEE (Oct. 17, 2023) – Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to Fiserv Forum from Feb. 15-19 with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Milwaukee.









Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go onsale to the general public on Oct. 24. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer [disneyonice.com] and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.







Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. Join Mirabel as she sets out to save her family’s beloved Casita, all while learning that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special. See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own and be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you!









Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting-edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!









WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 15 7 p.m.



Friday, Feb. 16 7 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 17 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 18 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.



Monday, Feb. 19 11 a.m.









WHERE: Fiserv Forum – 1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203









TICKETS: Family-friendly ticket pricing available. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com [ticketmaster.com] or in-person at the venue box office.



*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.







