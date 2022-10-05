Disney On Ice returning to Fiserv Forum this February

MILWAUKEE — Disney On Ice is returning to Fiserv Forum this February!

The ice-skating spectacular will take over Fiserv for eight performances, beginning Feb. 9 through Feb. 12.

According to a news release, the show will feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, Tiana, Frozen's Anna and Elsa, and of course, Olaf! There will be moments in the show from Disney Pixar's Finding Dory, and Disney's Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 11. You can purchase them on the Fiserv Forum website.

A full schedule of the performances is below.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb., 11 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb., 12 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

