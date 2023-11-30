Diocese of Green Bay bishop responds to controversial Satanic Temple tree

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Diocese of Green Bay Bishop David Ricken is responding to a controversial tree being displayed at the National Railroad Museum's Festival of Trees.

As previously reported, 66 trees of every shape and size are on display, and they represent various groups across Northeast Wisconsin. Museum CEO Jacqueline Frank said the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin tree and Bay Area Council on Gender Diversity tree got pushback from people visiting the museum.

Ricken since responded:

“Allowing a traditional understanding of Christmas to be usurped and desecrated by an organization/cult is divisive during a time of the year that we come together in unity as a community. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ," Ricken said in a news release. “Displaying a Christmas tree with bright red lights, inverted crosses, pentagrams and other satanic symbolism, with a snake wrapped around the tree where our savior belongs, is not something families and children should be exposed to at any time, but most especially during this Christmas season. The tree is offensive and harms the unity and joy that the Christmas season brings."

We reached out to National Railroad Museum management for comment.

CEO Jacqueline Frank previously said since the tree doesn't promote hate, violence or drug use, it is within the guidelines of being on display.

"We believe that everybody should be included regardless of their religious group, regardless of any business or organization that they're a part of. So we don't discriminate, since we're not a religious group ourselves, we're going to allow anyone who wants to take place to take part," Frank said.

Frank says some people have expressed concern after the Festival of Trees kicked off a few days ago, while others have expressed their appreciation for including everyone and every group in the area.

