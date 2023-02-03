Watch Now
Dinky Rink: City's smallest free ice skating rink returns to Milwaukee Public Market

The rink will re-open on Friday and can be reserved for 90 minutes free of charge.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 19:47:42-05

MILWAUKEE — The Dinky Rink is returning to the Milwaukee Public Market this Friday.

Roscoe, the beloved Milwaukee Admirals Mascot, will hold a ceremonial "first skate" at 10 a.m.

After the opening ceremony, Roscoe will head inside the market building to take photos with fans.

The Dinky Rink is able to be reserved for free for 90-minute time slots on the Milwaukee Public Market website.

Everyone ages three or older is welcome on the rink, however, those wishing to reserve a time to skate will need to bring their own ice skates.

The rules of the Dinky Rink as well as answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Milwaukee Public Market Dinky Rink webpage.

The rink will remain open as long as the ice is able to be maintained.

