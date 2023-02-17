Dine-in fish fry is back at American Serb Hall

MILWAUKEE — The famous fish fry at the American Serb Hall in Milwaukee is back for dine-in, drive-thru and to-go starting Feb. 17.

Serb Hall's fry is one of the most famous in the city.

Organizers posted to social media that the fish fry dinner is available starting Friday, Feb. 17 from 3:30 pm – 8:30 p.m.

This Friday's meal features Icelandic cod and a 'variety of delicious sides', they said. You can also order your food to be eaten outside Serb Hall.

Serb Hall is located at 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.

During the COVID pandemic, Serb Hall switched to serving drive-in only and even suspended its fish fry. Good thing it's back.