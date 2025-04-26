Different teams, same loyalty: How a Milwaukee couple celebrates at NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Football fans from across the country gathered for day two of the 2025 NFL Draft, showing their passion despite the rainy and windy conditions.

The second and third rounds offered more breathing room but no shortage of enthusiasm from fans.

"Football weather completely," said Nick Roeper from Port Washington.

With no wins and losses at stake during the draft, fans from different teams found common ground.

"We're all kind of like a family in a way," Roeper said.

The NFL Draft was a perfect way to celebrate the unique relationship the Kupsik's have for themselves and for their teams.

They traveled up from Milwaukee for both the first and second day.

Tiffany supports the Buffalo Bills while her husband Dustyn is devoted to the Green Bay Packers.

"I bleed Green & Gold," Dustyn said.

The couple, married for 10 years, even had a Bills and Packers themed wedding, demonstrating their commitment to both their relationship and their respective teams.

"Though they are my Sunday husbands and then I have this one I guess six days a week, so it works!" Tiffany said.

Dustyn sees similarities between their favorite franchises. "They almost remind of the AFC version of us. You know they've got the cold weather, the snow like the blue collar fans, so it definitely works," he said.

Rain doesn't dampen draft spirits

Tiffany is deeply involved with her team's community. "Here we are, I'm a Bills season ticket holder, co-founder of our Milwaukee Bills Backers, and he supports it all of the way. He loves it," she said.

Dustyn confirmed their mutual respect for each other's team loyalty. "I back her all the way. We've got no ill will or anything like that."

"Unless we go to the Super Bowl then I don't know what's going to happen," Tiffany said.

