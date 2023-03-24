Did you see the Northern Lights over Wisconsin?

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — If you were at the right place and at the right time Thursday night, you might have seen the Northern Lights.

A TMJ4 News viewer shared with us photos of the Northern Lights they spotted in Sheboygan.

Marley Jeske

Northern Lights in Sheboygan on March 23.



Even the National Weather Service's Milwaukee branch tweeted, saying you can see the Lights with a 3-second exposure on your camera.

Marley Jeske



Northern Lights in Sheboygan on March 23.



The NWS said if you look with your naked eye, you'll see a faint green along the horizon.

The Northern Lights, called aurora borealis, is an atmospheric phenomenon. It's when energized particles from the Sun hit Earth's upper atmosphere. The planet's magnetic field luckily protects us from it and some of us end up seeing these beautiful lights. Southern Lights form when the planet's magnetic field redirects the particles toward the poles, according to Space.com.

The NWS Milwaukee shared a photo of what they saw Thursday evening.

If you have at least a 3 second exposure on a camera tonight or are willing to stand outside for a few minutes you will be able to see the northern lights tonight. Here is an image from our office. Looking with the naked eye will result with a faint green along the horizon. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/VtbUTvdbOX — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 24, 2023

Johnson Controls stage at Summerfest becoming... a DJ stage

By Jackson Danbeck, March 24, 2023

MILWAUKEE — Say goodbye to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage at Summerfest.

Some may have wondered why Summerfest did not announce any acts for the well-known stage this year.

Well, now we know it's because the stage is being renamed the 'Sound Waves' stage. Summerfest's website says it's a concept for festivals focusing on dance music.

Milwaukee World Festival, the organizers of the 'world's largest music festival', say the stage will feature large video walls and upgraded sound and light systems, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Sound Waves stage will feature "curated theme nights" for hip-hop, reggaeton, pop and throwback jams.

Johnson Controls and Summerfest are in the works of finding new ways to showcase the company's brand during the festival.

Johnson Controls held the stage sponsorship for a number of years. The Johnson Controls World Sound was one of the festival's only covered stages.

Also new this year at Summerfest - the Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden stage was renamed the Johnsonville Summerville.

The festival will be held June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8, 2023.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip