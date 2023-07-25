Diana Ross to perform at Miller High Life Theatre

MILWAUKEE — Legendary entertainer Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee! The songwriter, producer, and actress will take the Miller High Life stage on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The show is a part of Ross' The Music Legacy Tour. According to the Pabst Theater Group, the event "promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Ross’ legacy and the impact she has on her millions of fans worldwide."

Attendees can expect to hear iconic songs like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Stop! In the Name of Love”, “Upside Down”, “I’m Coming Out”, “Reach Out and Touch”, “Endless Love” and many more, the Pabst Theater Group said.

Tickets for the Sept. 10 show go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Pabst Theater Group website.

