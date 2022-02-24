DHS awards $3.4 million in grants to promote equity in COVID-19 vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced $3.4 million in grants has been awarded to 43 organizations to promote health equity in COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

Organizations will use the funds to help reduce barriers to vaccine access among underserved populations, officials say.

“Access to effective, safe COVID-19 vaccines, as well as reliable information from trusted sources, is essential to making sure everyone across our state can protect themselves and their families,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “These awards will help trusted community-based organizations hire community outreach workers to increase vaccine confidence and accessibility for workers, families, and communities across our state.”

According to DHS, in Wisconsin, as well as nationwide, COVID-19 vaccine data shows rates of vaccinations have been lower for Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, rural, and other underserved populations.

