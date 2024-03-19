Devastating affect: how a Mukwonago business has been hit by the snow drought.

The mild winter has been celebrated by some, but for businesses that rely on snow, it has been devastating. It is why the federal government offers small business loans to those affected by the snow drought. The owner of a Mukwonago snowplowing company says it is one of the most difficult she has been through.

TMJ4 “They do their spring stuff to keep the doors open and they make their money in snow. And definitely not this year,” said Morgan Ferrari, owner of All Seasons Facility Maintenance.



“Snow is where we put all our investment in. That is what most snow companies do. They do their spring stuff to keep the doors open and they make their money in snow. And definitely not this year,” said Morgan Ferrari, owner of All Seasons Facility Maintenance.

She has kept her workers busy by taking on landscaping jobs in the middle of the winter season. But that wasn’t enough to cover the losses from the lack of plowing.

TMJ4 “Snow is where we put all our investment in. That what most snow companies do,” said Morgan Ferrari, owner of All Seasons Facility Maintenance.

“Last year compared to this year, we are behind about half a million dollars. This month alone we are about 200,000 short from where we were last March. It is a lot of money,” said Ferrari.

And she is not alone. Across Wisconsin, businesses that depend on snow have been suffering. TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf spoke to Alpine Valley Resort in East Troy and Whitecap Mountain Resort in northern Wisconsin. Both say they knew the season was almost a total loss by the end of January. University of New Hampshire Climate Science Elizabeth Burakowski found in her research when the weather is warmer in Wisconsin there is a 12% drop in people visiting ski resorts.

TMJ4 University of New Hampshire Climate Science Elizabeth Burakowski says when the weather is warmer in Wisconsin there is a 12% drop in people visiting ski resorts.

“Across the State of Wisconsin and value-added activity for snow activities. It totals up to about $83 million,” said Burakowski.

TMJ4 Morgan Ferrari, onwer of All Seasons Facility Maintenance, plows snow. (Mar. 10, 2023)

This is why the SBA is encouraging anyone whose business was affected by the snow to consider getting help. Ferrari said she is still looking into it, but seeing other companies sell off trucks, skid loaders, and other snow equipment makes her worried for businesses without reserves.

“There’s a lot of equipment already up for sale,” said Ferrari. “I don’t know how many people are going to make it this winter, in the industry at least.

The Small Business Association is offering up to low-interest loans of up to $2 million dollars to for those who qualify in Wisconsin.

The businesses can apply to Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip