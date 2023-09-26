Dessert truck Cupcake-A-Rhee celebrates Flamingo spotting with special cupcake

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The dessert food truck called The Cupcake-A-Rhee has put together a special to honor the Flamingos that graced Port Washington's beach last Friday.

According to a social media post from the company, the Flamingo cupcake is pink velvet, with white chocolate ganache frosting, almond bark wings, royal icing head/neck, topped with white chocolate ganache "pearls."

Cupcake-A-Rhee's Facebook page. Cupcake-A-Rhee's special cupcake.

Cupcake-A-Rhee Cupcake-A-Rhee

Flamingos were spotted at a Port Washington beach on Friday, bringing dozens of people to catch a glimpse.

The birds, normally suited for a warmer place like South Beach in Miami, were spotted at South Beach in Port Washington around 2:30 p.m. Experts say the flamingos were flying between Cuba and Mexico when they were diverted by Hurricane Idalia, a Category 4 hurricane formed in late August.

It was a brief amount of time the five feathered friends hung out in Port Washington, but it was a day the people here will never forget.

It is expected that the flamingos will return to their habitats after temperatures drop, according to experts.

The cupcakes to honor the birds, meanwhile, are $3.50 each.

The owner said they are not taking pre-orders but if there is interest, they may offer the Flamingo cupcake for pre-orders later in the week to pick up at their kitchen on Friday.

Cupcake-A-Rhee will be in Port Washington on Tuesday and in Grafton and West Bend on Thursday.

Read their announcement below:

Alright friends, we have been working all day to put this together. Welcome to the pack, Flamingo Cupcakes!



Pink Velvet Cupcake, White Chocolate Ganache frosting, almond bark wings, royal icing head/neck, topped with white chocolate ganache "pearls."



He'll be on the truck tomorrow in Port, and also Thursday in Grafton and West Bend. Please note, he's a solid $3.50 each, even if he's added to a 6 pack. At this time, I'm not taking pre-orders for the truck, but if there is interest, we might offer the Flamingo cupcake for pre-orders later in the week to pick up at the kitchen on Friday.



The rest of the Menu: Vanilla Vanilla, Chocolate Cream Cheese, Chocolate Peanut Butter Hi-Hat, Banana Chocolate Chip, Peach Bourbon, and the above mentioned Pink Velvet Flamingos. Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter.



We'll also have French Macarons (flavor TBD).



Here's where you can find us this week:

Tuesday 9/26 - Advance Auto Parts, Port Washington 3-6pm

Wednesday 9/27 - Dunwiddie Elementary, 4-7pm

Thursday 9/28 - Napa Auto Parts, Grafton 11-1

Thursday 9/28 - Fleet Farm, West Bend 3-6pm



We hope to see you at the window!







