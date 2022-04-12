Deputy dies in Kenosha County, cause of death 'undetermined'

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday an investigation has been launched into the death of one of their detectives, a 23-year veteran of the force.

The department identified the detective as Jeffrey S. Bliss, 46. The sheriff's department said his death is "undetermined" as the City of Kenosha Police Department completes its investigation. The department did not say if they believe his death is suspicious or not.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Jeffrey S. Bliss

Bliss was appointed to Deputy Sheriff in 1998. For the past 13 years, Bliss served in several roles, including general assignment detective and a member of a fire task force. He was also a member of the department's Tactical Response Team, working as their lead trainer and team leader.

Bliss was an adjunct instructor for the Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy. He also served with the Village of Darien Police Department.

He is survived by his wife and son, the department said.

