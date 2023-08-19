Department of Transportation wants more feedback: 'We want to see more people engaged'

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Department of Transportation’s “The Safe Streets Roadshow” is beginning to wrap the program up. The 20th event took place at the Night Out in West Milwaukee, Friday evening. Only one more roadshow event remains.

For 20 sessions, Jeff Sponcia from the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation has listened to concern after concern from residents worried about reckless drivers in the county. He has an important question for each person that attends one of these events or meetings.

“What would happen to your life if traffic really slowed down in your neighborhood?” Sponcia asked

It’s the answer to that question that brings people like Judy Gust of West Allis to these events. She’s worried about reckless driving on her street.

"I've almost been hit just getting in and out of my car. People just don't care," Gust said.

She tells our team that speeding is an issue in her neighborhood.

“It’s just awful just not being to feel okay being able to just get in your car. Let alone letting the kids play outside.”

Judy is a mom of three and just wants her kids to be kids.

“I have one child that’s autistic, and so can’t let him play outside in the front yard. They can only play in the backyard,” Gust explained.

Sponcia wants more residents like Gust to give feedback. He says there have been about 600 responses so far this summer.

“I honestly wouldn’t say happy. We wanna see more people out here. We want to see more people engaged in this critical issue right,” Sponcia said.

If you’re concerned about reckless driving in your neighborhood or anywhere in Milwaukee County, you still have time to let the Department of Transportation know your thoughts. The survey is available until Aug. 31.

The final meeting will be held on Aug. 24.



City of Milwaukee, (en Español) August 24th, 6PM, Sacred Heart Center, 1545 S. Layton Blvd. (this meeting and its accompanying materials will be entirely in the Spanish language)

